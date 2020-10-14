Caught On Camera: Man Washed Away In Hyderabad As Locals Shout For Help

The incident took place in Barkas, near Falaknuma in Hyderabad.

A man is seen being swept away by the rampaging floodwater in a dramatic visual that has emerged from Hyderabad, one of the worst affected districts in Telangana that has been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days. It is not clear whether the man has been rescued.

In the dramatic video shot in Barkas, near Falaknuma, the man is seen being swept away by the strong currents of the rainwater as efforts are made to save him. The man tries to grab hold of a pole that comes in the path but fails as he is pushed by the strong currents. Two people standing at an elevated path are seen watching helplessly amid screams by locals who try to save the man. A tyre tube -- possibly thrown to save him from drowning -- is seen floating in the currents.

Several areas in Hyderabad, which is among the 14 districts affected in Telangana, have received 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours.

Dramatic visuals of vehicles being swept away by strong currents of rainwater have also emerged from the state capital.

Unbelievable scenes as cars, even heavy vehicles, are like free floating objects just carried by the force of water; this one recd as a forward, said to be from Green Park Colony #Saroornagar#HyderabadRains@ndtv@ndtvindia#FloatingInHyderabadpic.twitter.com/Go4dBVmGaT - Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 13, 2020

Twelve people, including a two-month-old, have died in rain-related incident in Hyderabad in last 24 hours. Nine people died after a compound wall collapsed and fell on 10 houses due to heavy rain late last night.

The weather department, in its latest forecast -- valid from 8.30 am on October 14 till 8.30 am on October 15, has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana.

The rains were triggered by a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rains across several districts of Telangana, according to the weather department.

The depression over western parts of Telangana, the weather department has predicted, will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours."Depression over western parts of Telangana near latitude 17.7degN and longitude 78.1degE, about 50 km west of Hyderabad (Telangana) is a potential cause of the sudden outpour of rainwater in the city and surrounding areas. This depression will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours," according to the IMD.