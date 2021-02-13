Latest News Live Updates: Over 77.66 Lakh Healthcare, Frontline Workers Vaccinated Against Covid, Says Centre

Latest News Live Updates: India's total active number of Covid cases has seen a sharp decline.

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 77.66 lakh on the 28th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 till 6 pm on Friday is 77,66,319 as per the provisional report, the ministry said.

India's tally of active COVID-19 cases has fallen to 1.35 lakh comprising only 1.25 per cent of the total infections, while the distribution of new cases in a span of 24 hours till Friday shows only one state reporting over 1,000 cases, the Union Health Ministry said. The distribution of daily deaths among states and union territories also reflects a significant decline with 18 states and union territories not reporting any new deaths in a span of 24 hours. Thirteen states and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths, it said.

Feb 13, 2021 06:18 (IST) Coronavirus could last indefinitely despite global vaccine rollout: EU official

The head of the EU's disease control agency warned Friday that the novel coronavirus could last indefinitely even as global infections slowed by nearly half in the last month and vaccine rollouts gathered pace in parts of the world.

ECDC chief Andrea Ammon urged European countries in particular not to drop their guard against a virus that "seems very well adapted to humans" and may require experts to tweak vaccines over time, as is the case for the seasonal flu. "So we should be prepared that it will remain with us," according to Ammon, head of the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Feb 13, 2021 06:01 (IST) Allahabad High Court Appreciates Work Done In Containing Covid In UP

The Allahabad High Court has appreciated the work done in Uttar Pradesh to contain coronavirus and expressed hope that people in the state get themselves vaccinated against the infection.