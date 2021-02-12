Latest News Live Updates: WHO Praises PM Modi Over Coronavirus Response

India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 new cases in a day.

India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 new cases in a day, while 1,05,73,372 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 97.26 per cent on Thursday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 1,42,562 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The death count climbed to 1,55,360 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 108 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday expressed "strong displeasure" about Twitter's response to the emergency order to block more than a thousand accounts for alleged spread of provocative content and misinformation on the farmer protests.

