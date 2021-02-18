Latest News Live Updates: India To Gift 2,00,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To UN Peacekeepers

India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic: S Jaishankar

India on Wednesday announced that it will gift 2,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to United Nations peacekeepers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the announcement at the United Nations Security Council open debate on Implementation of Resolution 2532. He said India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under ''Vaccine Maitri'' initiatives.

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, he announced.

"Today, the pharmacy of the world is stepping forward to meet the global vaccines challenge... We are, of course, a significant source of supply to the COVAX facility. But in addition, India is also directly sending vaccines to friends and partners.," he said.

More than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now and no case of serious or severe adverse event following immunisation or death attributable to vaccination has been reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of the 91,86,757 doses, 65,21,785 were administered to healthcare workers and 26,64,972 to frontline workers, Joint Secretary in the ministry Mandeep Bhandari said.

The countrywide inoculation drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Feb 18, 2021 05:41 (IST) UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

The United Nations on Wednesday led calls for a coordinated global effort to vaccinate against Covid-19, warning that gaping inequities in initial efforts put the whole planet at risk.

Foreign ministers met virtually for a first-ever UN Security Council session on vaccinations called by current chair Britain, which said the world had a "moral duty" to act together against the pandemic that has killed more than 2.4 million people.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced alarm that just 10 nations have administered 75 percent of doses so far -- and 130 countries have had none at all.

"The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities," Guterres said.

