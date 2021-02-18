Covid Figures Moving Up, Maharashtra Declares A Day's Lockdown In Amravati

Maharashtra has declared a weekend lockdown in one district, Amravati, as coronavirus figures started a slow climb in the state after lying low for two months. Lockdown in the district will begin at 8 pm on Saturday and stay in place till Monday morning. Another district, Yavatmal, was also placed under restriction due to rising Covid cases.

Schools and colleges to remain closed till February 28 in Yavatmal, reported news agency ANI.

Restaurants and function halls will operate and wedding ceremonies will be held with less than 50 per cent capacity. Assembly of five or more people will not be allowed, the district collector said.

Amravati collector Shailesh Naval today appealed to the people to follow Covid protocols.

Announcing the lockdown in the district, he said: "Due to increase in COVID-19 cases, we are imposing a one-day lockdown in Amravati district from Saturday evening 8 pm till Monday morning 7am".

Markets, swimming pools and indoor games, will remain closed, while only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies, he said. Essential services, however, will remain unaffected.

"I request people to follow Covid rules and isolation rules or else we

will have to take more strict measures," he added.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases -- a first since December. The numbers, since, had maintained a steady rise.

On Wednesday, the state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases -- the highest one-day count in more than two months.

Amravati reported 230 cases, a sharp rise from the 82 infections it logged on Tuesday.

A few other districts in the Vidarbha region also registered a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks.