How To Register For Covid Vacccine Once Co-WIN Is Launched For Public

The 50-plus category is the third priority group after healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The government today dismissed rumours that the Co-WIN app for self-registration of coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries will be made available this month for citizens above 50. The 50-plus category is the third population priority group after healthcare workers and frontline workers who are being administered the vaccines at present. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday had said that the centre will be in a situation to administer vaccines against coronavirus to those above 50 years of age in March.

"A #WhatsApp message claims that the inoculation registration on the #CowinApp will open in February for citizens aged above 50. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such decision has been taken by the Government. Conclusion: FAKE," the Press Information Bureau's fact-checking account tweeted.

Disclaimer: Currently, Covid vaccination is not available for the general public in India as the first phase is still underway. Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) app is currently not available for downloading separately. People should refrain from downloading apps with similar names.

How To Register For Covid Vacccine Once Co-Win 2.0 Is Launched For Public?

Self-register on Co-Win website or app.

Upload government photo identity or Aadhaar authentication via biometrics or OTP (one-time password).

Beneficiary will receive SMS on registered mobile number on due date, place and time of vaccination.

Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be allowed to proceed for vaccination.

Option to report allergic reactions after vaccination.

Beneficiaries will receive vaccine certificate with unique QR code as proof of COVID-19 immunisation.

India is third globally, after the US and the UK, in highest cumulative vaccination numbers, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Till 8 am, the cumulative vaccination coverage of healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossed 94 lakh, the ministry said.