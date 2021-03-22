Latest News Live Updates: India Logged Highest Daily Jump In Covid Cases Sunday In Nearly 4 Months

The daily rise in infections on Sunday was the highest recorded in 112 days (File)

India added 43,846 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours till Sunday morning, setting another grim record of highest daily cases in nearly four months. This comes amid a worrying surge in Covid cases that has prompted states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to consider shutting down schools again, restrictions on public gatherings and other virus-fighting measures, including lockdown in their worst-hit districts.

The daily rise in infections on Sunday was the highest recorded in 112 days, as the number of fatalities rose to 1,59,755, with 197 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am Sunday showed.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat are the five states that have recorded the highest single-day surge since Saturday, government data showed.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 22, 2021 06:56 (IST) "Didi Can Score 10 Goals Even With Broken Leg": Trinamool MP Dev

Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dev on Sunday claimed that the work done by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is unparalleled, asserting that the chief minister can score 10 goals in the upcoming elections even with a broken leg.

Mar 22, 2021 06:42 (IST) LG Tamilisai Soundararajan Launches "Mask-Up Puducherry" Campaign In Union Territory

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday launched the "Mask-up Puducherry" campaign to ensure that all the people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, reported news agency ANI.



Under this movement, a van will travel across the Union Territory to spread awareness among the people regarding the COVID-19 protocols.



Ms Soundararajan distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to people in the Muthialpet area. She urged everyone not to lower their guard against the virus.

Mar 22, 2021 06:36 (IST) Bhopal Doctors Remove 16 Kg Ovarian Tumour In 6-Hour-Long Operation

Doctors at a private hospital in Bhopal removed a 16 kilogram tumour from the abdomen of a 20-year-old woman after performing a 6-hour-long surgery on Sunday. Doctors at a private hospital in Bhopal removed a 16 kilogram tumour from the abdomen of a 20-year-old woman after performing a 6-hour-long surgery on Sunday.

Mar 22, 2021 06:17 (IST) BJP Manifesto For Bengal Polls "Hollow", Says Trinamool MP Sougata Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy on Sunday termed the BJP's manifesto and promises as "hollow" and "jumlas" respectively amid an intense battle for power in West Bengal.

Mar 22, 2021 06:15 (IST) Mumbai Civic Body Collects Over Rs 40 Crore From Mask Violators From April 2020 To March 2021

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that it has collected Rs 40 crores from April 2020 to March 21, 2021 from 20 lakh offenders who violated the mandatory face mask rule to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reported news agency ANI.



Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department.With these new cases, the cumulative count has surged to 24,79,682 including 2,10,120 active cases and 22,14,867 recoveries. The COVID-19 death count in the state stood at 53,399. The fatality rate in the state now stands at 2.15 per cent.



Mumbai reported 3,775 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the capital city to 3,62,654.

