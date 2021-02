The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 68.26 lakh on Wednesday.

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 68.26 lakh on Wednesday, the 26th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the health ministry said.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated against the coronavirus till Wednesday 6 pm through 1,42,455 sessions is 68,26,898, as per a provisional report, the ministry said.

These include 56,65,172 healthcare workers (57.4 per cent) and 11,61,726 frontline workers (13.2 per cent), it said.

