Big Breakthrough In China Standoff At Key Pangong Lake

India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today in parliament, confirming a breakthrough after a protracted stand-off and several rounds of talks between military commanders and diplomats.

"Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner," the Defence Minister said in his statement in the Rajya Sabha.

"I want to assure this House that we have not lost anything," he asserted. "Both sides will withdraw forward deployment in phased, verified manner."

Mr Singh said India had never accepted China's unjustified claims and would not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken.

"Pakistan has illegally given India's land to China, and we do not recognise such an arrangement. China also claims a large area of India's land, and we have never agreed to such unwarranted claims," he said.

"In Ladakh too, China moved unilaterally, and India has and will continue to ensure that our sovereignty is maintained. After China moved a large number of troops to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), against our agreements, India too has made large-scale arrangements and moved in increased troops to safeguard our interests."