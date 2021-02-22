Latest News Live Updates: 14,264 New Coronavirus Cases In India, Total At 1.09 Crore

New Delhi:
Latest News Updates: The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. (Representational)
Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The deaths increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities.
The country had registered 18,855 infections in a day on January 29.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,89,715 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. A total of 1,56,302 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,753 from Maharashtra followed by 12,457 from Tamil Nadu, 12,292 from Karnataka, 10,898 from Delhi, 10,246 from West Bengal, 8,714 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 from Andhra Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
Here are the Latest News Live Updates:
Pune reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours
As many as 1,176 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, as per Health Department, Pune Zilha Parishad on Sunday. The deaths due to COVID-19 mounted to 9,183. The overall positive cases stand at 3,98,607 including 7,355 active cases.
Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new cases. The deaths have risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 deaths.
A total of 19,94,947 people have recovered from the virus in the state as of today, with 2,417 additional recoveries in the state. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.
UK accelerates vaccine rollout with end of lockdown in sight
The UK government on Sunday vowed to offer a first coronavirus vaccine dose to every adult by the end of July, as it readied to announce a gradual easing of its third lockdown in England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will outline the lockdown review in parliament on Monday, said the faster inoculation campaign would seek to offer a first dose to everyone aged over 50 by mid-April.
The previous targets were to inoculate over 50s by May, and all adults by September.
"We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us protect the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions," Johnson said, while stressing the exit would be "cautious and phased".
Britain, one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 120,000 deaths, was also the first nation to begin a mass vaccination campaign, in December.