Latest News Live Updates: 14,264 New Coronavirus Cases In India, Total At 1.09 Crore

Latest News Updates: The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. (Representational)

Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The deaths increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities.

The country had registered 18,855 infections in a day on January 29.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,89,715 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. A total of 1,56,302 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,753 from Maharashtra followed by 12,457 from Tamil Nadu, 12,292 from Karnataka, 10,898 from Delhi, 10,246 from West Bengal, 8,714 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 from Andhra Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Feb 22, 2021 05:56 (IST) Pune reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours



As many as 1,176 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, as per Health Department, Pune Zilha Parishad on Sunday. The deaths due to COVID-19 mounted to 9,183. The overall positive cases stand at 3,98,607 including 7,355 active cases.

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new cases. The deaths have risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 deaths.

A total of 19,94,947 people have recovered from the virus in the state as of today, with 2,417 additional recoveries in the state. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.