Latest NEWS LIVE: India To Supply Coronavirus Vaccines To Six Countries From Today

India, one of the world's leading drugmakers, on Tuesday said it will provide COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday, and that shipments will be sent to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius as well on receipt of necessary regulatory clearances.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is deeply honoured to be a "long-trusted" partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community and that supplies of the vaccines to several countries will commence on Wednesday, and more will follow in the days ahead. India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines. 

With 10,064 fresh coronavirus cases, India saw the lowest surge in the daily cases in nearly seven months on Tuesday. The country has logged 1.05 crore cases since the beginning of the pandemic and over 1.02 crore people have already recovered, the government data shows. A total of 3.8 lakh people have been vaccinated since the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines three days ago, the government said on Monday

Jan 20, 2021 06:11 (IST)
France registers 23,608 new COVID-19 cases, 656 deaths

France registered 23,608 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its accumulative total since the outbreak of the epidemic to 2,938,333, data from the health authorities showed on Tuesday.

Now France has recorded the world's sixth-highest tally of COVID-19 cases after the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

In one day, the respiratory illness had claimed 369 lives in hospitals and 287 in nursing homes. The combined number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus so far in the country stood at 71,342, according to figures posted on the government data website.

Admissions to hospital fell by 52 to 25,567 while those in intensive care units increased by 26 to 2,839.