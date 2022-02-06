Video: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Tribute To Indore-Born Lata Didi

Lata Mangeshkar Death: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died at 92 today after battling health issues for the past few weeks. She was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted on January 8 after testing positive for Covid-19.

She had also shown pneumonia symptoms. Since then, she was on treatment. Her health deteriorated over the past few days, after she had shown signs of improvement initially.

In a video that he shared on his official Koo handle, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on the Indore-born singer's death, “Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar is no more. With her passing, an era in Indian music has come to an end. Lata didi, without you this country is deserted, songs and music are deserted, every house is deserted, and the heart is empty.

"No one can ever fill the void you have left behind. Considering you as the goddess of music, we will continue to worship you forever. Salutations at the feet of Lata didi," he added.

Watch the video here:

Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as Lata Didi, was born on October 28, 1929 in Indore. She was known as the Nightingale of India and was awarded the Bharat Ratna — India's highest civilian honour — in 2001. She was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar.

She contributed her voice to tens of thousands of songs in a variety of languages. She was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and numerous film awards in addition to the Bharat Ratna.

Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, SD Burman, RD Burman, and AR Rehman were among the numerous music directors with whom she worked.

Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar are Lata Mangeshkar's four siblings.