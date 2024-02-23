Who Was Lasya Nanditha? Young BRS Lawmaker Killed In Road Accident

Lasya Nanditha was born in Hyderabad in 1986.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Lasya Nanditha was killed in a road accident in Hyderabad this morning.

A first-time MLA, Nanditha met with an accident on the Sultanpur Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the Sangareddy district of Telangana.

She suffered grave injuries after her car lost control and hit a road divider. While Nanditha was rushed to the hospital where was declared dead, her driver is critically injured and is currently receiving treatment.

5 Facts about Lasya Nandita

Lasya Nanditha was born in Hyderabad in 1986 and made her political debut ten years ago.

Nanditha was the daughter of former BRS legislator late G Sayanna, who was also a five-time MLA.

She got the ticket to contest the Telangana Assembly elections after the death of her father G Sayanna.

Nanditha was elected to the Telangana Assembly from the Secunderabad Cantonment seat in November 2023. She defeated BJP's Ganesh N by 17,169 votes.

Before contesting the Assembly polls, Nanditha served as a corporator for the Kavadiguda ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

On February 13, Nanditha survived an accident, sustaining minor injuries, in Narketpally. The BRS lawmaker was on her way to Nalgonda to attend a Chief Minister's rally when the accident took place, resulting in the death of her home guard.