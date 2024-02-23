Telangana MLA Lasya Nandita Dies In Horrific Road Accident

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Lasya Nandita died today in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad. The 37-year-old, who was a first-time MLA, suffered serious injuries after her vehicle lost control and collided with the road divider.

Lasya Nandita was rushed to the hospital immediately after the accident, and later died at the hospital. The driver involved in the crash is reported to be critically injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Just ten days ago, Lasya had survived another accident in Narkatpally where she sustained minor injuries. On February 13, while she was on her way to Nalgonda to attend a rally by the Chief Minister, an accident occurred, resulting in the death of her home guard.

Lasya Nandita, a prominent figure in the political landscape, had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016.

Born in 1986 in Hyderabad, Lasya Nandita made her foray into politics around a decade ago. She served as a corporator in the Kavadiguda ward before being elected as MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections.

Senior BRS leader KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences at Nandita's sudden death.

After her father G Sayanna's death last year, Lasya was entrusted with the responsibility of carrying forward his legacy. In the November 2023 elections, she secured a victory after being nominated as the party's candidate.