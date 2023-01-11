Lashkar Terrorist Aide Arrested In Srinagar With Rs 10 Lakh Cash, Drugs

Apart from the money, 450 grams of heroin, letter pads of the LeT, matrix sheets and a bike were also recovered from the accused.

The man was arrested by police with almost 10 lakhs in cash.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir:

A terrorist aid of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested in Srinagar along with funds worth 9.95 lakhs, police said.

The accused named Farhan Farooz was arrested during a naka checking on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered under the sections of UAPA and NDPS Acts at the Kotibagh Poilce Station.

