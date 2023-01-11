Lashkar Terrorist Aide Arrested In Srinagar With Rs 10 Lakh Cash, Drugs

The man was arrested by police with almost 10 lakhs in cash.

A terrorist aid of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested in Srinagar along with funds worth 9.95 lakhs, police said.

The accused named Farhan Farooz was arrested during a naka checking on Tuesday.

One Terror associate of LeT namely Farzan Farooz S/o Farooz Mir R/o Pampore arrested on a naka. Proceeds of terror worth Rs 9,95,000, 450 grams of Heroine, letter pads of LeT, Matrix sheets, Bike etc recovered. FIR 02/23 in sections of UAPA & NDPS act registered in kothibagh PS. pic.twitter.com/BbRZIh3GA8 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) January 10, 2023

Apart from the money, 450 grams of heroin, letter pads of the LeT, matrix sheets and a bike were also recovered from the accused.

An FIR has been registered under the sections of UAPA and NDPS Acts at the Kotibagh Poilce Station.

