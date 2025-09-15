Lalu Yadav's Brainchild "<i>Bhurabal</i>" Back. How It Can Affect Bihar Polls

The old acronym "Bhurabal" - literally meaning "brown hair" - has once again surfaced in Bihar, taking centrestage in political discussions ahead of the state's assembly election. The acronym, allegedly coined by Lalu Yadav in the 1990s, combines the initial letters of the four higher caste groups in the state - bhumihar (land owners), Rajputs, Brahmins and Lala (Upper caste Kayasthas), the last group dominating the officialdom and professionals.

The total population of these castes in Bihar is around 15-16 per cent and till the 1990s, they played an important role in state politics. Even during the long reign of the Congress, this alliance ensured a share in power.

But in the 1990s, when Mandal politics and the agenda of social justice became dominant, the unity of the upper caste votes broke.

When Lalu Yadav and then Nitish Kumar dominated state politics, the backward-Dalit-minority alliance took hold of the power equation.

"Bhura bal saaf karo (Clean up Brown hair)" was the slogan attributed to the Yadav senior that acted as a clarion call to the suppressed castes of the state. Lalu Yadav and his party, though, have denied coining any such slogan.

Recently, former MP Anand Mohan made the state's political leaders sit up, saying "Bhurabal will decide whose government will be formed".

From opposition parties to leaders of the ruling coalition, leaders criticized his comment, accusing him of being a casteist.

Anand Mohan's Timing

Anand Mohan, who has considered himself the face of upper caste politics, has been continuously active since coming out of jail. His statement, many say, is adding fuel to the inevitable caste mobilisation during the election season and an attempt to bring upper caste voters on one platform.

The term, though, was resurrected by the BJP's Sushil Modi, who after Tejashwi Yadav referred to his father as "Babu Saheb", posted on X that RJD's politics has been about "eliminating Bhurabal".

"The RJD has made an objectionable remark against forward castes in its rally at Rohtas. The RJD had also opposed the 10 per cent reservation for the upper caste poor... Their politics has been about eliminating Bhu-Ra-Ba-L... They again want to divide Bihar on the basis of caste," his post read.

"Casteist" Jibes

Anand Mohan's statement has drawn barbs from both the opposition and ruling camps. The leaders of the Grand Alliance are calling it a statement promoting casteism that comes as the people have shifted from voting on caste lines to development and employment.

Many leaders within the NDA are also openly distancing themselves from the statement, since the alliance is based on a broad social equation, not just on the upper caste vote bank.

Leaders of smaller parties have called it an "attempt to bring back the politics of the '90s".

Possible Impact

Caste-based equations are still deeply rooted in rural Bihar. In such a situation, the discussion of Bhurabal can unite Bhumihar, Rajput, Brahmin and Kayastha voters to some extent.

But only upper caste votes are not enough for any alliance to win the election. Bhurabal has influence especially in North Bihar, Tirhut and some parts of Mithila, but backward-Dalit and minority votes are necessary to win the entire state.

It would also not sway the young, urban voters, who places on education, jobs, infrastructure and opportunities.

The Grand Alliance is likely to try and cash in on the statement. They will present it to the public by calling it "casteist politics of BJP and its allies".