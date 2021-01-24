Lalu Yadav Under Observation At AIIMS, Family In Attendance

Lalu Yadav was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi on Saturday as his condition worsened in Ranchi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi yesterday evening, has been put under observation in the critical care unit of the hospital's Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre. His family and friends, including wife Rabri Devi and party colleague Bhola Yadav, have been in attendance at the facility.

Seventy-two-year-old Mr Yadav, convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi for multiple ailments when, yesterday, his condition worsened. His doctors then decided to shift him to AIIMS New Delhi.

"Lalu Prasad was having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had earlier said.

He is now being monitored by cardiologist Dr Rakesh Yadav.

His party colleague and the National General Secretary of RJD, Bhola Yadav today visited him at the hospital where his eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, was with him, according to sources.

Ms Devi, his wife, along with his children Tejashwi Yadav and Ms Bharti were with Mr Yadav till around 12 am last night, they said. The senior leader had his meals in the night and this morning.