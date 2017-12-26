Lalu Yadav In Jail, His Son Takes A Swipe At BJP, Nitish Kumar Ties It was the first time since RJD chief Lalu Yadav was convicted and sent to jail in a fodder scam case that his younger Tejashwi Yadav targeted the BJP and Nitish Kumar in an aggressive tone

RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been convicted in a fodder scam case Patna: Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said the BJP and its ally Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have become "synonymous with deceit and betrayal" in politics, days after his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav was



"The BJP and Nitish Kumar have become synonymous with deceit and betrayal in politics. The country has seen that RJD chief Lalu Prasad didn't bow before the BJP's designs and stood with a commitment for his politics," said Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister.



It was the first time since Lalu Yadav was convicted and sent to jail in a fodder scam case that Tejashwi Yadav targeted the BJP and Nitish Kumar in an aggressive tone.



"If Lalu ji had joined hands with the BJP, the so-called fodder scam would have turned into a bhaichara ghotala (partners in crime) in two minutes and he would have become Raja Harishchandra of India today," Tejashwi Yadav said, according to news agency IANS.



The people are angry because they voted for the BJP to be in the opposition but it has become the ruling party due to Nitish Kumar, and they voted for the RJD to be the ruling party and it is sitting in the opposition now, he added.



The BJP, its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its "ambassador" Nitish Kumar had not only conspired to frame Lalu ji, they were also abusing him, the jailed RJD leader's younger son said.



"This so-called corruption is only an excuse. They have also used casteist abuses against former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur but there was never a corruption charge against him. BJP is a factory to create and spread lies, hypocrisy and false propaganda," Tejashwi Yadav said.



After addressing party leaders and workers in the absence of Lalu Yadav, he said the RJD would be united and strong to counter and challenge communal forces in the country.



On Sunday, union minister Ram Vilas Paswan slammed Lalu Prasad for comparing himself with Nelson Mandela and BR Ambedkar, saying they made sacrifices in national interest while the RJD chief was in jail for corruption.



Defending his ally BJP, which has been accused by Lalu Yadav of conspiring to put him behind bars, Mr Paswan said the allegations amounted to an insult of the judiciary as he has been convicted by a court not the BJP.



"Lalu ji you should not blame the BJP for everything to hide your sin. You should also not compare yourself with Martin Luther King, Mandela or Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They made sacrifices in the national interest. You are in jail for corruption, which is against national interest," Mr Paswan said on Twitter.



With inputs from IANS





