Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Jibe At Nitish Kumar Amid 'Dynastic Politics' Row

In a sharp response to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent comments on dynastic politics, Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, took to social media to deliver a scathing response.

The verbal sparring began when Nitish Kumar, addressing a program commemorating Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary, criticised dynastic politics, stating that he didn't promote his family in politics. The BJP refrained from responding immediately, but the retort came from an unexpected source – Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter.

Ms Acharya wrote, "Often, people cannot see their own shortcomings but continue to throw mud at others with impudence."

While Nitish Kumar's name wasn't explicitly mentioned, the context of the tweet left little doubt that the Chief Minister was the target. In a subsequent tweet, she added, "What outrage will there be when someone undeserving is given prominence? Who can question the method when there is deceit in one's own intentions?"

Ms Acharya deleted the tweets later.

The political landscape in Bihar has been witnessing a shift, especially after the announcement of Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur.

Nitish Kumar's comments have been seen as a fresh chapter in a race by Bihar politicians to claim credit for the award to Mr Thakur, with the BJP accusing the opposition of trying to profit from his legacy.

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, also a former protege of Karpoori Thakur and ex-Chief Minister, had said the man remembered even today as 'Jannayak', ought to have received the award a long time ago.

Mr Thakur's son was earlier also part of the Bihar cabinet when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister.