Lalu Yadav Convicted In Fourth Fodder Scam Case: A Timeline Of Events A court in Jharkhand's Ranchi convicts Lalu Yadav in the fourth fodder scam case which is related to swindling of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury. His predecessor Jagannath Mishra gets acquitted.

A look at the timeline of Fodder Scam case:



January 1996: Fodder scam surfaces after Deputy Commissioner Amit Khare raids offices of animal husbandry department, seizing documents showing syphoning of funds by non-existent companies in the name of supplying fodder.



March 11, 1996: Patna High Court directs CBI to probe the scam. Supreme Court upholds the order.



March 27, 1996: CBI registers FIR in Chaibasa treasury case.



June 23, 1997: CBI files charge sheet and makes Lalu Yadav accused.



July 30, 1997: RJD chief Lalu Yadav surrenders before CBI court, sent to judicial custody.



April 5, 2000: Charges framed before special CBI court.



October 5, 2001: Supreme Court transfers fodder scam cases to Jharkhand after the creation of new state.



February, 2002: Trial begins in Ranchi special CBI court.



August 13, 2013: Supreme Court rejects Lalu Yadav's plea seeking transfer of the trial court judge hearing the case.



September 17, 2013: Special CBI court reserves judgement.



September 30, 2013: Two former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Yadav and Jagannath Mishra along with 43 others convicted by special CBI judge Pravas Kumar Singh.



October 3, 2013: Lalu Yadav sentenced to five years in jail, fined Rs 25 lakh. Jagannath Mishra gets four years in jail.



December, 2013: Lalu Yadav gets bail.



November, 2014: The Jharkhand High Court drops the conspiracy charge against Lalu Yadav in another case related to the fodder scam, on the grounds that a person cannot be tried twice for the same offense.



May 2017: The Supreme Court reinstates criminal conspiracy charges against him.



December 23, 2017: CBI special court finds Lalu Yadav and 17 others guilty. Lalu Yadav was immediately taken into custody.



January 5, 2018: Special CBI court deferrs pronouncement of quantum of punishment.



January 6, 2018: Lalu Yadav sentenced to 3.5 years in



