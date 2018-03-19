Lalu Yadav Convicted In Fourth Fodder Scam Case: A Timeline Of Events

A look at the timeline of Fodder Scam case:
January 1996: Fodder scam surfaces after Deputy Commissioner Amit Khare raids offices of animal husbandry department, seizing documents showing syphoning of funds by non-existent companies in the name of supplying fodder.
March 11, 1996: Patna High Court directs CBI to probe the scam. Supreme Court upholds the order.
March 27, 1996: CBI registers FIR in Chaibasa treasury case.
June 23, 1997: CBI files charge sheet and makes Lalu Yadav accused.
July 30, 1997: RJD chief Lalu Yadav surrenders before CBI court, sent to judicial custody.
April 5, 2000: Charges framed before special CBI court.
October 5, 2001: Supreme Court transfers fodder scam cases to Jharkhand after the creation of new state.
February, 2002: Trial begins in Ranchi special CBI court.
August 13, 2013: Supreme Court rejects Lalu Yadav's plea seeking transfer of the trial court judge hearing the case.
September 17, 2013: Special CBI court reserves judgement.
September 30, 2013: Two former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Yadav and Jagannath Mishra along with 43 others convicted by special CBI judge Pravas Kumar Singh.
October 3, 2013: Lalu Yadav sentenced to five years in jail, fined Rs 25 lakh. Jagannath Mishra gets four years in jail.
December, 2013: Lalu Yadav gets bail.
November, 2014: The Jharkhand High Court drops the conspiracy charge against Lalu Yadav in another case related to the fodder scam, on the grounds that a person cannot be tried twice for the same offense.
May 2017: The Supreme Court reinstates criminal conspiracy charges against him.
December 23, 2017: CBI special court finds Lalu Yadav and 17 others guilty. Lalu Yadav was immediately taken into custody.
January 5, 2018: Special CBI court deferrs pronouncement of quantum of punishment.
March 16, 2018: CBI special court defers the judgement in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Jagannath Mishra.
March 19, 2018: A court in Jharkhand's Ranchi convicts Lalu Yadav in the fourth case linked to the fodder scam, his predecessor Jagannath Mishra acquitted.
(With inputs from PTI)