Lalu Prasad Yadav, Down With Fever, Admitted To AIIMS: Report

Rashtriya Janata Party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he complained of fever, sources have informed news agency ANI.

Lalu Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Friday and his health condition is stable, the source told ANI.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had returned to Bihar last month after over 3 years. The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Mr Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi in January.



