Lalit Modi And Sushmita Sen's 'New Beginning' Leaves Internet Divided

After Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi announced that he is currently dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and the couple is planning to get married soon, a meme fest took over the internet.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Modi, 56, dropped a string of pictures with the 'Main Hoon Naa' actor, which he captioned, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour Maldives Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better-looking partner Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage, yet."

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ????????????????????????????????????????. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The announcement made by the IPL Founder has left netizens with a mixed reaction. While some poured in wishes for the couple, others mocked them for their 10-year age gap.

Check out some hilarious fan reactions.

Eh.. guys.. is Sushmita Sen aware that she's dating him? — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) July 15, 2022

I thought he is her father ???? https://t.co/m0BmpMeNYB — Riā (@windstorm2020) July 15, 2022

Heartiest Congratulations to both of you ????❤️ — Arav Chowdharry (@Aravchowdharry) July 14, 2022

Me- After ???? this pic pic.twitter.com/3uufrks7qm — Priy Shankar (@imPriyS) July 14, 2022

IPL board: Modiji what's the score?



Lalit Modi: Sushmita Sen! ✅



Btw heartful congratulations to the couple! ???? Cheers! ???? — Dhiraj Prasad (@ItsDhirajPrasad) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together, a son Ruchir and a daughter Aliya.

Mr Modi is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal Sagrani's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal Sagrani lost her life to cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018. However, she broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

The 'Aankhen' actor was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya Season 2, which gathered positive responses from the netizens. Sushmita Sen also recently announced that the production work for the third season of her crime thriller series 'Aarya' has already begun.

