High Court Refuses To Stay Proceedings In Sedition Case Against Lakshadweep Filmmaker

Last week, Kerala High Court granted pre-arrest bail to Ayesha Sulthana in the sedition case.

The Kerala High Court today refused to stay further proceedings in the sedition case registered against Lakshadweep filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana.

Considering a plea filed by Ayesha Sulthana seeking to quash the FIR or police case registered against her by the Kavaratti police, the Kerala High Court said investigation in the case was in a preliminary stage and more time may be required for completing the probe.

Refusing to stay further proceedings in the case, the court directed the Lakshadweep administration to provide details of the investigation.

When the matter was taken up, the counsel for the administration opposed the plea, submitting that the investigation in the case was in a preliminary stage.

A case was registered on June 9 under Section 124-A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of Indian Penal Code on the basis of a petition filed by a political leader from Kavaratti.

Last week, the Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Ayesha Sulthana in the sedition case.

Granting bail, Justice Ashok Menon had said there was no apparent indication in her statement, which amounts to imputations or assertions prejudicial to the national interest, nor does it propagate any class of persons against another group of persons.

Ayesha Sulthana was interrogated by the Kavaratti police thrice last week in connection with the case.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)