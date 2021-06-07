In Pics: Lakshadweep's Growing Protests Against Big Changes

People seen holding placards underwater as part of a 12-hour hunger strike today.

Residents of Lakshadweep held placards outside their homes, with some even seen holding them underwater, as part of a 12-hour hunger strike today to protest against controversial new rules planned for the islands in the Arabian Sea. The residents protested from their homes and shops against new decisions that administrator Praful Khoda Patel insists will help develop Lakshadweep as a major tourist draw "like Maldives".

Lakshadweep's residents, who are mostly Muslim, feel these rules target their food habits.

Residents lying on charpoys as they protest against the proposed sweeping changes.

Residents protest from their homes against new decisions.

Even kids took part in the protest.

Residents feel the proposed "Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (2021)" will destroy the unique culture and tradition of the islands.

The changes have provoked immense local anger and their protests have been backed by various parties.