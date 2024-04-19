Indian Army's All-Women Crew Sails From Mumbai To Lakshadweep

A team of 12 women officers of the Indian Army, Navy, and Indian Air Force recently completed a nearly four-week (27 days) sailing expedition in the Arabian Sea. The expedition, which took the Tri-Services women crew from Mumbai to Lakshadweep and back, was marked by a flagging ceremony at Marve, Mumbai, said an army official on X.

????????????-???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ⛵️????



The Tri-Services All-Women Sailing⛵️ Expedition from #Mumbai to #Lakshadweep and back, culminated after getting Flagged-in at Marve, #Mumbai.



The crew, comprising 12 resolute Women Officers from… https://t.co/mmPzkoGH35pic.twitter.com/XaCHpkAoDH — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 18, 2024

The all-women crew went on this voyage in preparation for an upcoming global circumnavigation competition scheduled for September this year. The expedition was organised by the Army Adventure Wing and the Army Aqua Nodal Centre of the College of Military Engineering, and aimed to hone the crew's skills for the challenging journey ahead.

“This unique expedition not only exemplifies the spirit of adventure but also underscores the significance of fostering inclusivity & diversity in military endeavours,” the ADG PI wrote on X.

Reacting to the post, people expressed pride.

“All the very best ....Do us proud...Bon Voyage ladies,” read a comment.

All the very best ....????????????



Do us proud...



Bon Voyage ladies — Pokemon Warlord (@DebSanjeev) April 18, 2024

Another user wrote, “Excellent - Apparently they are also preparing for a Circumnavigation Expedition sometime next year !!! Best wishes !!!”

Excellent - Apparently they are also preparing for a Circumnavigation Expedition sometime next year !!! ???????????? Best wishes !!! — RAJVERMA (@vermarajinderLS) April 18, 2024

“Jai Hind,” read another remark.

Jai Hind — Vinita Saxena (@VinitaSaxena2) April 18, 2024

The training expedition formally ended on Friday. The women sailors have over 6000 nautical miles of training under their belt in preparation for the 'Around the World Sailing Competition,' a landmark event in India's military history, according to officials.

The journey from Mumbai to Lakshadweep was divided into four legs, each offering unique challenges and learning opportunities. Throughout the expedition, the women sailors faced varying wind conditions, scorching heat, and choppy waters, demonstrating not just their physical strength but also their mental stability and teamwork, according to a report.