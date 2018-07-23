Lakhs Of Devotees Watch Lord Jagannath's 'Suna Bhesha' In Puri

Lord Jagannath holds a gold 'chakra' (wheel) in his right hand and silver 'sankha' (conch) in his left

Lakhs of devotees today witnessed the "suna bhesa" (gold costume) of trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath in Puri amidst tight security.

The deities gave "darshan" to the devotees adorned in gold jewellery while seated in their respective chariots parked at the Lion's gate of the 12th century shrine.

The Lords are adorned in gold jewellery on the 11th day of the bright fortnight of Asadha, said Pandit Ranajt Kumar Kar, a researcher in Jagannath culture.

The deities are adorned with different types of gold ornaments from head till the toe. Lakhs of devotees, many of them from far off places came to witness the event.

The deities were adorned with gold jewellery weighing about 208 kilogram, temple sources said adding that some times the quantity of gold used in the annual rituals also changes.

Balabhadra holds a gold 'hala' (plough) in his left hand and a golden 'gada' (mace) in his right hand, said Rabinarayan Mishra, a former administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

Mr Kar said the deities are adorned with gold jewellery five times in a year. While four such events take place inside the temple, one suna bhesha is being organised while the they are on chariots.

This is to give opportunity to the devotees who are not allowed entry into the temple. Mostly foreigners and people belonging to different faiths take advantage of this suna bhesha, said Pandit Suryanarayan Rathsharma.

According to the temple records, the suna bhesha is being organised since the reign of King Kapilendra Deb in 1460. The king earned the gold after defeating other kingdoms and deposited them at the temple.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and district administration have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the suna bhesha. The police have erected barricades around the chariots in order to provide security.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed for both security as well as hassle-free darshan of the Lord's suna bhesha, said additional director general (ADG) Satyajit Mohanty.