Lakhs Of Devotees Turn Up For Ambubachi Mela At Kamakhya Temple

The annual Ambubachi Mela has begun at the historic Kamakhya Temple on Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, drawing lakhs of devotees, sadhus, and pilgrims from across India. The religious festival commenced on the evening of June 22 and will continue until June 26.

Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstruation period of Goddess Kamakhya and is regarded as a powerful symbol of fertility, creation, and womanhood in the Shakti tradition.

As part of the ritual observance, the main sanctum doors of the temple have been closed for the first three days of the festival and will reopen for devotees on June 26 following traditional ceremonies.

According to Kamakhya authorities, more than 8 lakh devotees and sadhus from different parts of the country are expected to participate this year. To manage the large gathering, the Kamrup Metro district administration has arranged elaborate security measures, crowd-control systems, and CCTV surveillance around the temple premises and surrounding areas.

A sadhu attending the festival said that devotees from all parts of India continue to visit Kamakhya because of their deep faith in Adi Shakti. He appreciated the administration's arrangements, including improved access routes and crowd management measures, which have helped ensure safer movement for pilgrims. He also highlighted the separate pathways and facilities created for saints and sadhus, saying the arrangements have made the pilgrimage experience more comfortable.

Another sadhu said that, like every year, Ambubachi is being celebrated with great devotion and joy. He noted that saints and spiritual practitioners from states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal had arrived to participate in the event.

He described Ambubachi as a significant spiritual occasion where practitioners following both Tantric and Satvik traditions undertake their spiritual practices and complete their religious journeys. He added that Naga Sanyasis and saints from various akhadas are especially drawn to the festival and participate with great enthusiasm.

The Ambubachi Mela remains one of the largest religious gatherings in Northeast India and continues to attract devotees seeking spiritual fulfilment and blessings at Kamakhya Temple.