Assam Prepares For Ambubachi Mela, Over 8 Lakh Devotees Expected

The Assam government and the Kamakhya Temple management have intensified preparations for Ambubachi Mela 2026, with more than eight lakh devotees, saints, sadhus and tantric practitioners expected to converge at the historic Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati.

Last year, 10 lakh devotees had turned up in one of the biggest religious congregations of Eastern India.

"This is the largest religious Ambubachi Mela in the country. Lakhs of people come here from across India and outside the country. We are preparing on all fronts to provide devotees with facilities like drinking water, food, medical services and other arrangements. We have set up camps and food arrangements at lower locations. Managing this event is a big challenge, as we are expecting around 8 lakh people to attend. We request devotees to visit Kamakhya during the Mela from 5 am to 6 pm," Assam Tourism Minister, Ajanta Neog told NDTV.

Considered one of the most significant religious gatherings in eastern India, the four-day festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya and symbolises fertility, feminine energy and the regenerative power of Mother Earth.

The festival will commence with Pravritti on June 22 and conclude with Nivritti on June 26, when the temple doors reopen after remaining closed for three days.

"Ambubachi Mela is held once every year at Maa Kamakhya Temple. It is associated with religious beliefs and holds great importance for devotees. The three days of the Mela are considered very significant. During this period, people, devotees, and sadhus attain spiritual blessings and seek Siddhi by offering prayers to Maa Kamakhya." Himadri Sarma, Xoru Doloi (Assistant head priest) of Kamakhya Temple told NDTV.

To ensure smooth conduct of the mela, the Assam government has allocated Rs 4.55 crore across 24 departments for crowd management, sanitation, health services, security, transportation and accommodation facilities.

"Temple authorities have also suspended all offline Special Darshan counters. Devotees seeking Special Darshan must book passes online, while general darshan will remain free. The sanctum sanctorum will remain closed from June 22 until the ceremonial reopening on June 26, when devotees will receive the sacred Rakta Bastra prasad, believed to carry the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya" Neog added.

Thousands of people have already queued up at the temple for the Ambubachi Mela ..

Sufal Tanti, a devotee from Dibrugarh, said the place holds deep spiritual significance and is revered across the world. "We feel fortunate to have been born in Assam. People from different places come here seeking spiritual fulfilment, and the experience is truly wonderful," he said.

Another devotee, Vabiya from Chittaranjan in West Bengal, said she was visiting the site for the first time and described the experience as deeply peaceful. "It feels very nice to be here. There is a sense of peace in the mind. It is faith and belief that have brought us here," she said.

Security personnel, volunteers, medical teams and disaster response units will remain on high alert throughout the festival, which draws pilgrims from across India and abroad, making Ambubachi one of the largest spiritual congregation in the country.

