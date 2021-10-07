On Farmers' Killing, UP's Probe Panel Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing Today

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that a single-member Commission of Enquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava will probe Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district that led to the death of eight people, including four farmers. The announcement came ahead of a crucial hearing by a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952 (Act no. 60 of 1952), the Governor is pleased to appoint Justice High Court, Allahabad (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with Headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri," the notification dated October 6 said.

"The Commission shall complete the enquiry within a period of two months from the date of the issue of this notification. Any change in its tenure shall be at the behest of the Government," the order undersigned by Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The Supreme Court decided to take up the case amid a growing outcry over the Uttar Pradesh police's handling of the investigation, media reports and a letter written to the Chief Justice by two lawyers from the state. The letter had called for a CBI probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Four of the eight were killed when a car belonging to Ashish Misra (the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra), protest leaders said. Even four days after being named in a police complaint, he was yet to be arrested.

The police have said they were investigating the crash and had registered a case against 13 people, including Ashish Mishra even as his father ruled out resigning and held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Mr Mishra has claimed that his son was not present at the incident but a car driven by "our driver" lost control and hit the farmers after they threw stones at the car and attacked it with sticks and sword. Ashish Mishra has also denied being present and remains at large.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding that Ajay Mishra be sacked and a murder case filed against his son.

Sunday's violence was the bloodiest yet in the prolonged farmers' protest against the Centre's new agri laws that began last year.