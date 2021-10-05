Lakhimpur Kheri Issue Reaches Supreme Court, Lawyers Write to Chief Justice

The CBI, the lawyers said, should conduct the investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Two lawyers from Uttar Pradesh has written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the events at Lakhimpur Kheri that has whipped up a political storm. The CBI, the lawyers said, should conduct the investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The Uttar Pradesh government has said it would order an inquiry into the issue by a retired judge.

"Action should also be taken against the guilty officials and the minister and his relatives involved in the incident," advocates Shivkumar Tripathi and CS Panda have written to Chief Justice Ramana.

The lawyers have also asked that the court directs the Home Ministry to ensure the registration of a First Information Report. "FIR for the incident should be registered and the accused minister's son should also be punished," they wrote.

An FIR has already been lodged in the case, naming Ashish Mishra, son of the junior home minister Ajay Mishra, accusing him of murder and negligence.

The farmers have alleged that Ashish Mishra was driving the SUV that mowed down a group of protesters who were trying to block the visit of the Union minister on Sunday. Four farmers have died -- another four died in the arson and violence that followed.

The farmers have also alleged that one of them was shot. They have demanded that a second postmortem be conducted, preferably at a hospital in Delhi. The first postmortem has attributed all eight deaths to injuries, shock and brain haemorrhage.

The lawyers' letter also said that even media reported that the farmers' protest was peaceful regarding their demands. "Such action on demonstrations are violation of human rights, also a blow to the democratic process," it added.