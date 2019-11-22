'Ladki Beautiful' Singer Fazilpuria Joins Dushyant Chautala's JJP In Haryana

Fazilpuria hails from Fazilpur in Haryana. (File)

Noted Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria alias Rahul Yadav on Friday joined the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Fazilpuria, who hails from Fazilpur in Haryana, joined the JJP in the presence of party leader Digvijay Chautala and the party's minority cell in-charge Mohsin Choudhary.

"Fazilpuria will be given due respect and responsibility in the party. He will add a lot of strength to the party." said Mr Chautala.

The JJP and BJP are allies in Haryana and are currently running a coalition government. BJP's Manohar Lal is the chief minister, while JJP's Dushyant Chautala is the deputy chief minister of the state.

