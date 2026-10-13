"Wish To Return To Grassroots": L Murugan Resigns As Union Minister

L Murugan, the junior minister in Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, has resigned his post and Rajya Sabha seat, saying he wants to "go back to the grassroots".

Sources said this was the request he had made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to relieve him of his duties as Minister of State and Rajya Sabha MP, so he can dedicate himself full-time to strengthening the party from the grassroot level in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on social media platform X, Murugan shared the news. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji," the post read.

"Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last," he added in the post.

Murugan's move comes amid talks of a big reshuffle at the Centre. The speculation was sparked after several Rajya Sabha MPs and ministers -- including petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri -- did not get renominated.

