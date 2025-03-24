"Kunal Kamra Is Contract Comedian": Sena vs Sena Over Jibe At Eknath Shinde

Comedian Kunal Kamra's joke on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde during a stand-up act has triggered a political slugfest, with the party workers ransacking the hotel's office where Mr Kamra performed and threatening him of "dire consequences".

The comedian, during his performance at the 'Unicontinental Mumbai' hotel in Mumbai's Khar, referred to Mr Shinde as a "traitor". He had used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. The act was an allusion to the 2022 rebellion of Mr Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray, the then Chief Minister and the chief of the undivided Shiv Sena.

Shortly after Mr Kamra posted a video of his stand-up act on his social media platforms, a group of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) workers reached the hotel and ransacked its office. Visuals show a group of party workers - dressed in white clothes and an orange scarf (commonly known as 'fatka') - throwing chairs in the hotel.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Nirupam threatened to "thrash" the comedian at 11 am today.

कल करेंगे कुणाल कामरा की धुलाई।

11 बजे। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) March 23, 2025

Naresh Mhaske, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Thane, alleged that Mr Kamra has accepted money from Mr Thackeray and is targeting the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

"Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake. Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences...We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde condemned Mr Kamra's comments, stating that party workers were angered by his remarks. "The comedian will receive 'Shiv Sena treatment,' as none of the Shiv Sainiks have liked his statements," he warned.

Criticising the comedian, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora wrote on X, "Mocking Eknath Shinde ji-a self-made leader who went from being an auto driver to leading India's second-largest state-reflects classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled dynasts and their sycophantic ecosystem that falsely claims to stand for meritocracy and democracy."

Mocking @mieknathshinde ji—a self-made leader who rose from driving an auto to leading India's 2nd largest state—reeks of classist arrogance.



India is rejecting entitled monarchs & their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy & democracy. — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) March 24, 2025

Mr Deora also told NDTV, "I respect genuine comedians. Balasaheb Thackeray was a famous cartoonist. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackerary faction) is facing very serious legal troubles right now. This is essentially them using someone moonlighting as a comedian and to distance people from their legal troubles."

He added, "This an example of classic elitism...It is a plan to target a self-made politician."

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, who filed an FIR against Mr Kamra at the MIDC police station, said he would show the comedian "his level" and asked him to apologise. "I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black. We will take up this issue in the assembly and request our state's home minister to order action against him as soon as possible," he said.

A Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Mr Kamra. The party leader also sought to file a complaint against Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Sanjay Raut for their "alleged involvement in a pre-planned criminal conspiracy and a systematic paid campaign to malign the reputation, image, and goodwill of Eknath Shinde".

According to the complaint, Mr Kamra's statements "hurt public sentiments".

"While constructive criticism of public figures is always welcomed, such close, demeaning, and defamatory statements go beyond reasonable limits and constitute cognisable criminal offences," the letter read.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal has submitted a letter at Khar Police Station, seeking action against comedian Kunal Kamra and others pic.twitter.com/5oFCEKGni5 — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2025

On Sunday night, members of Yuva Sena (youth wing of Shiv Sena) staged a protest against the comedian and burnt his photographs outside Wagle Estate Police Station in Thane.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Members of Yuva Sena (youth wing of Shiv Sena) staged a protest against comedian Kunal Kamra and even burnt his photographs outside Wagle Estate Police Station, after his remarks against Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde in a show yesterday. (23.03)… pic.twitter.com/4l3g9Gu0S0 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

FIR against Shiv Sena workers, Opposition reacts

A case has been filed against 19 Shiv Sena (Ekanth Shinde faction) workers in Khar for vandalising the hotel where Mr Kamra performed.

Many opposition leaders have slammed the incident and came in support on Mr Kamra.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X, questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"Mindhe's (a term used by the opposition for Mr Shinde - a Marathi word meaning subservient, as a taunt) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian Kunal Kamra put out a song on Eknath Mindhe which was 100% true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone. Btw law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by eknath mindhe," he wrote.

Mindhe's coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on eknath mindhe which was 100% true.



Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.



Btw law and order in the state?



Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 23, 2025

Party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told the comedian to "stay strong".

"The man& the gang you exposed will go after you& so will his bikau people, but do understand the residents of the state share this sentiment! And like Voltaire said - I Will Defend to Death Your Right to speak your mind," she said.