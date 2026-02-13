PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 3,000-Crore Bridge Over Brahmaputra In Assam

Guwahati is about to get a whole lot smaller, in the best way possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the six-lane Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra on February 14.

The bridge is not just an engineering marvel, but also a "time cutter." The bridge will slash travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati from 45 to 60 minutes down to a mere 7 to 10 minutes, bringing the two banks closer.

This 1.24-km extradosed bridge is a part of a wider 8.4-km connectivity corridor. It is built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,300 crore. Built at an estimated cost of ₹3,300 crore, the structure is designed to ease pressure on existing river crossings and accommodate rising vehicular traffic in Assam's largest city, Guwahati.

Until now, commuters have faced a daily struggle, relying on the often-congested Saraighat Bridge or unpredictable ferry services. During peak hours, the road route via Saraighat can take over an hour due to bottlenecking, while ferry crossings are frequently disrupted by heavy monsoon floods or thick winter fog. The Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu offers a direct, all-weather land link that remains operational regardless of the Brahmaputra's water levels.

Beyond easing traffic, the bridge is a part of a larger plan to decongest the southern bank of the city. With the Guwahati High Court and several important government offices slated to move to North Guwahati, the new bridge ensures that the northern bank remains seamlessly accessible.

The bridge's name pays homage to Kumar Bhaskar Varma, a 7th-century monarch of the Kamrupa Kingdom. His reign is celebrated for bringing immense prosperity and elevating the political status of ancient Assam.