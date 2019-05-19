Mehbooba Mufti's Party Worker Shot At Allegedly By Terrorists In J&K

A police case has been registered in the matter. (Representational)

A Peoples Democratic Party activist was seriously injured after terrorists allegedly shot him at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.

Suspected terrorists shot at PDP worker Mohammad Jamal, 65, near his home at Zungalpora village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a police official said.

Mohammad Jamal was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, he added.

A police case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to arrest the attackers, the official said.

