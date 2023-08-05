3 Soldiers Killed In Encounter In Kashmir, Search For Terrorists Still On

Three army soldiers were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, Indian Army said.

The encounter started on Friday evening based on specific information about the presence of terrorists at Halan forests area. This was a joint operation conducted by the army and police.

As the troops zeroed in on the terrorists, they came under heavy firing. Three army soldiers were killed in the encounter.

In a tweet, Army's 15 Corps said the operation in the area is still underway.

"On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing." 15 Corps said in a tweet.

Operation Halan #Kulgam



On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed.

Search operations… pic.twitter.com/NJ3DZa2OpK — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 4, 2023

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and the search operation has been intensified.

In April and May, 10 army soldiers, including five elite commandos, were killed in two separate attacks/ encounters in Poonch and Rajouri districts - an area which was considered free from terrorism for nearly two decades.