Kuldeep Sengar Quizzed By CBI In Unnao Survivor Crash Case

Kuldeep Sengar is in jail in connection with the rape case (File)

Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in jail for allegedly raping a teenage girl, was on Saturday questioned by the CBI which is probing last week's car crash involving the survivor. According to reports, he was questioned for hours by a three-member investigation team in the Sitapur jail.

The survivor was going to meet her uncle along with her two aunts and a lawyer when a truck with blackened number plate rammed their car in UP's Rae Bareli. Her relatives died in the crash. She and the lawyer are battling for life in a hospital.

The rape survivor's family has alleged that the accident was a "plot to eliminate" her. None of the security personnel deputed to guard the woman accompanied her on Sunday's trip. According to a first information report filed by the rape survivor's uncle after the accident, the police personnel on her security detail kept Kuldeep Sengar informed about her travel plans.

On Friday, the CBI had questioned the Unnao rape survivor's uncle in a Rae Bareli prison, news agency PTI reported.

The agency had questioned the driver and the cleaner of the truck that rammed into the survivor's car on July 28.

The Unnao rape survivor has contracted pneumonia days after being admitted to Lucknow's King George's Medical University in a critical condition, hospital authorities said in a press release issued on Saturday. Her condition is "critical but stable" and blood pressure medicines are being administered to prevent any further deterioration in health, it added.

The Supreme Court earlier this week ordered the CBI to conclude investigation into the car crash within 7 days. More time could be given for the crash investigation if required, the court added.

The CBI has assigned a team of 25 officers to complete the probe.

With inputs from PTI

