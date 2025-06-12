Job Fair In Uttar Pradesh On June 13: 700 Openings For 10th Pass To BTech Graduates

A large-scale employment fair offering more than 700 job opportunities is set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on June 13. Organised at the Government Woodcraft Industrial Training Institute in Katra, the event aims to connect job seekers with leading private companies from across the country.

Recruiters Across Multiple Industries

The fair will start at 10am and feature recruitment drives by well-known firms such as Yazaki India Pvt. Ltd, Utkarsh Bank Ltd., Elin Electronics Ltd, Lava International Ltd, and TeamLease. Openings span various roles and departments, catering to both technical and non-technical job profiles.

Eligibility and Application Process

Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years with qualifications ranging from Class 10 and 12 to ITI, diploma, graduate, or BTech degrees are eligible to participate. Interested individuals must register on the Rojgar Sangam portal prior to the event.

On the day of the fair, applicants are required to bring photocopies of their academic certificates, mark sheets, caste certificate (if applicable), and other relevant documents. It is important to note that no travel allowance will be provided for attending the event.

For details on role-specific eligibility and job descriptions, candidates are encouraged to check the official Rojgar Sangam portal.