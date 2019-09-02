'Kulbhushan Jadhav Under Extreme Pressure': India After Meeting In Prison

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in 2017 (File)

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer sentenced to death in Pakistan over allegations of spying and terrorism, appeared to be under "extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative" forced by Pakistan, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday, after an Indian official was allowed to meet him for the first time since he was jailed.

"While we await a comprehensive report, it was clear that Shri Jadhav appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan's untenable claims. We will decide a further course of action after receiving a detailed report from our Charge d' Affaires and determining the extent of conformity to the ICJ directives," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia met Mr Jadhav in Islamabad weeks after the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to give India consular access to him and also review his death sentence.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017. India called the closed trial farcical and took Pakistan to the world court a month after the sentencing.

