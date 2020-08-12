'Krishna Was Born in Jail, You Want To Leave?': Top Court Humour On Janmashtami

Supreme Court was hearing a bail plea today - on Krishna Janmashtami (File)

There was some unexpected humour during a bail hearing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, when Chief Justice of India SA Bobde pointed out the petitioner wanted to leave jail on the same day Lord Krishna was born in one.

"Today Lord Krishna was born in jail. You want to leave jail?" the Chief Justice was quoted by legal news website Bar and Bench. To this the petitioner's lawyer answered: "Yes".

The Chief Justice responded: "Good, you are not attached to religion in the extreme. Bail granted... furnish a bond of Rs 25,000".

A three-member bench of the top court was hearing the bail plea of one Dharmendra Karansingh Valvi from Maharashtra, who, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

According to the order by the top court, Dharmendra Valvi was also ordered to present "two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court".

Meanwhile, a tweet of the exchange, posted by Bar and Bench on its social media account, drew some amused quips, with one user writing: "Lol, let me note down this judgement. This might come in upsc" - a reference to the annual (and highly competitive) civil services exams".

Another wrote: "Criminals in India (ask): what is the easiest way to get bail Lawyer for that petitioner (replies): The only day is to argue in court on "Krishna janmashtami".... we need luck to get listed on that auspicious day".

A few others praised the Chief Justice for his sense of humour.

Yesterday was Sri Krishna Janmashtami - the day celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide as the birthday of Lord Krishna.

Krishna is believed to have been born in a jail cell in Mathura (in present-day Uttar Pradesh) after his parents, Devaki and Vasudeva, were imprisoned by his uncle Kansa.