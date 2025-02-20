Kolkata's Sensational Suicides May Be Murder: Sources After Postmortem Report

The deaths of two woman and a girl at a house in Kolkata that has shocked the city, may not be suicide, postmortem reports have indicated, said sources in Kolkata police. The women -- married to two brothers and the daughter of one of them, were found dead yesterday. Their husbands and son of one brother, were involved in a car accident. They have apparently told the police that they were trying to commit suicide.

The women were found with their wrists slit. But the postmortem report indicated other injuries as well. Both had slashes on the throat and died after massive bleeding. The girl, who was 14 years old, had bruises on chest, legs, lips and head. She had also been poisoned, sources said, quoting the report.

The police said the brothers, Pranoy and Prasun Dey, lived at the house in Tangra with their wives Sudeshna and Romi Dey. Pranoy and Sudeshna had a son, Pratik. Prasun and Priyambada's daughter was Priyambada.

The deaths of the woman became known after the two men and the boy were found involved in the crash near Abhishikta crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass --- the arterial road that encircles part of the city - around 4 am.

All three had sustained injuries but survived. They are still admitted in hospital.

One of the men told the police that they were attempting suicide and had deliberately crashed the car into a metro pillar. The women, he had added, had already died by suicide.

The police later recovered the bodies from the house in Tangra and investigated the spot, collecting forensic and other evidence. All three bodies were found in different rooms, the police said.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in the presence of a videographer and police personnel.

The police said the family, which used to operate a tannery business, was in financial difficulties. There was a possibility that this was a case of murder-suicide, sources said.

