'Not Sincere Efforts': BJP's Swipe At Bengal Government Over Murder Probe

Taking a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that many states are not sincere about tackling the rising crimes against women. Calling the brutal murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College "disgraceful", Mr Singh lamented that the strictest action was not being taken in the case.

"Considering the atrocities and crimes against women in the country, despite all the changes, it seems that a lot remains to be done. Our government has adopted a strict attitude towards crimes against women, but many states are not making sincere efforts in this direction," Rajnath Singh said at an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

"The recent heart-wrenching incident in Kolkata is very tragic and disgraceful. We have amended the law to provide for the capital punishment for heinous crimes like rape. This law should be implemented with strictness," he added.

The Defence Minister stressed that the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken several steps to deter those who commit crimes against women.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) earlier this year, has a provision for the death penalty in cases where rape results in the death of the victim.

The 31-year-old doctor's rape and murder at the Kolkata hospital has sparked nationwide protests, with demands for justice and safe working conditions for women.

In the aftermath of the incident, questions have been raised on how the accused Sanjoy Roy had unfettered access to every corner of the state-run hospital at all times of the day. Some reports have also said he would illegally arrange hospital beds and other facilities for patients in exchange for money.

The case has also emerged as a massive political challenge for the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Besides the Opposition BJP and the Left, the ruling party in Bengal has also drawn criticism from its ally Congress. Commenting on the incident, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said "The attempt to save the accused, instead of providing justice to the victim, raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration".