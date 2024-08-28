BJP vs Kolkata Cops On Bike Used By Doctor's Rape-Murder Accused Sanjoy Roy

Sanjoy Roy was arrested a day after the doctor's body was found in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The motorcycle used by Sanjoy Roy, accused of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has emerged as the latest flashpoint between the Opposition BJP and Kolkata Police.

Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell and co-incharge of party affairs in Bengal, put out a post in X last evening in which he said Roy used a bike registered in the name of the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

"This is serious and needs investigation. Both Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner must step down immediately, for a free and fair probe," he said.

"This is serious and needs investigation. Both Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner must step down immediately, for a free and fair probe," he said.

The CBI, he said, should take them into custody, go over their phone records and subject them to polygraph test to unearth the conspiracy behind the young woman doctor's rape and murder.

Shortly after, Kolkata Police put out a response on X. The bike used by Sanjoy Roy principal accused in the RG Kar Hospital alleged sexual assault and murder case which was seized by Kolkata Police before being handed over to the CBI, was registered in the name of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. Some individuals on social media are attempting to create confusion around this. To clarify, all government vehicles belonging to Kolkata Police are officially registered under the Commissioner of Police before being assigned to various units," the force said in its reply.

Doubling down, Mr Malviya threw a series of questions to Kolkata police, asking if "anyone can ride away of a Kolkata Police bike".

"How did a Civic Volunteer get the bike, to be used by Kolkata Police? Can anyone ride away on a Kolkata Police bike? Or is there a rent and record for it?," he asked.

"How did a Civic Volunteer get the bike, to be used by Kolkata Police? Can anyone ride away on a Kolkata Police bike? Or is there a rent and record for it?," he asked.

The BJP leader also asked if Sanjoy Roy was framed "to protect powerful people" involved in the rape and murder of the doctor.

Multiple reports following Roy's arrest have pointed that despite being a civic volunteer, he wielded clout no less than a cop. He roamed around on a bike that had a sticker Kolkata Police, wore a Kolkata Police t-shirt and frequently stayed at the police barracks.

READ: Facts vs Fiction On Kolkata Horror Accused: Family, Neighbours' Account

Civic volunteers are recruited on a meagre salary as a supporting force to regular cops, but they are not entitled to the powers and perks of police personnel. However, in practice, several civic volunteers like Roy manage to cozy up to police officers and enjoy many perks they are not entitled to as per rules.

In the aftermath of the incident, questions have been raised on how Roy had unfeterred access to every corner of the state-run hospital at all times of the day. Some reports have also said he would illegally arrange hospital beds and other facilities for patients in exchange for money.