Facts vs Fiction On Kolkata Horror Accused: Family, Neighbours' Account

Sanjoy Roy was arrested a day after the doctor's body was found in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

On August 10, about 24 hours after a 31-year-old doctor's half-naked body was recovered from the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a 33-year-old man was arrested under charges of rape and murder. Sanjoy Roy was identified as a civic volunteer who frequented the state-run hospital and police said he had admitted to the sexual assault and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

What followed was a social media hailstorm in which facts, hearsay and half-truths formed a heady cocktail and people pieced together the image of a rapist-murderer. Some reports said Roy married four times, others mentioned he was addicted to porn and often visited prostitutes.

What most reports agreed on was that despite being a civic volunteer, Roy wielded clout no less than a cop. He roamed around on a bike that had a sticker of KP -- Kolkata Police. He also wore a 'KP' t-shirt and frequently stayed at the police barracks. Multiple reports said Roy was a regular at the hospital and took bribes from patients' relatives for arranging beds, getting pathological tests done and several other services.

Roy still remains the only person arrested so far in connection with the heinous crime. The doctor's parents and colleagues suspect that he could just be a scapegoat to aid an alleged cover-up. Amid a sea of questions, NDTV spoke to Roy's mother, sister and mother-in-law and neighbours to separate facts from fiction.

Mother Says Sanjoy Roy Was Framed

Sanjoy Roy's mother stays at a modest house in Kolkata's Bhabanipur. Malati Roy told NDTV that her son stayed with her, but had of late started living frequently at the police barracks. Asked about the serious allegations against her son, she said he had done nothing. "Many people are involved. Those who framed him will get punished too," she said.

Roy, she said, ran the household. "He treated me well. He ran the household after his father died."

Should Be Punished If He Did It: Sister

Sanjoy Roy has four sisters. The eldest stays not very far from her mother and brother, but has not visited them in over 17 years. "I have not entered that house since I married 17 years back. My father was opposed to my marriage and I have had no relation with the family since then. So I don't really know how my brother grew up to be," she said.

Sanjoy Roy, she said, married twice. "I know about two marriages. I have seen two wives."

She said that as a sister, she doesn't think Roy could commit such a crime. "But I am watching news too. Even I don't know. I am in shock. I can't understand. But if he has done this, he should be punished as per law."

Roy's Pregnant Wife Died Last Year

Roy married Shanti in February 2022. In August 2023, when Shanti was three months pregnant, she died of cancer. Shanti's mother Durga Devi said Roy would get drunk and beat up her daughter. "He had been married once earlier, but his wife left him," she said, adding that Roy was divorced. "My daughter used to tell me that he is not a bad person." She said Roy would visit them at times, but has not come since her daughter died. Asked if he should be punished if found guilty, Durga Devi replied, "We have nothing to do with him."

Not A Good Guy: Neighbours

NDTV spoke to several women living near Roy's home in Bhabanipur. All of them refused to speak on camera, but said Roy was a "nasty guy". "He ogled at women, we would shut our doors whenever we say him," a woman said. According to sources, CBI's probe has found that Roy visited a red light area before allegedly committing the crime. Reports say he was addicted to porn. Only investigation will now reveal what is fact and what is fiction.