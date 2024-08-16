Doctors Hold Nationwide Protest Condemning Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Updates

The Resident Doctors' Associations across Delhi will hold a joint protest march

In solidarity with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, doctors and representatives of various medical organisations have announced protests at various locations in the country.

The Resident Doctors Association, Government Medical College in Amritsar, Punjab has announced suspension of all non-essential and elective hospital services, including Out Patient Departments, Operating Theaters and wards, beginning on August 16 and continuing until further notice.

They has also announced the suspension of all non-essential and elective hospital services today.

Kolkata Police today said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal.

Here are the Updates on the Doctors strike:

Aug 16, 2024 11:20 (IST) Mamata Banerjee's Sunday Ultimatum To CBI For Death Penalty In Rape-Murder

Amid nationwide uproar over the Kolkata hospital rape-murder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a rally this evening to demand death penalty for the accused. She has given a Sunday ultimatum to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency that has taken over the probe, to ensure capital punishment for the culprits. Read here



