Mamata Banerjee To Take Out Rally Over Rape-Murder. Trinamool Explains Why

Derek O'Brien has clarified why Mamata Banerjee will hit the streets today.

Amid nationwide uproar over the Kolkata hospital rape-murder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a rally this evening to demand death penalty for the accused. She has given a Sunday ultimatum to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency that has taken over the probe, to ensure that the accused is hanged till death by then.

With the protesters accusing the police of mishandling the case and the Trinamool of trying destroy evidence - a rally by the Chief Minister came as a surprise to many. Ms Banerjee holds the police and home portfolios in the state administration.

Trinamool MP and spokesperson Derek O'Brien clarified why the party chief will hit the streets today.

"It is hard to conceive of a more bestial, heinous crime than the murder and rape of a young woman that took place in Kolkata. The public outrage is entirely understandable. Thoughts and prayers with her family," he said as he sought to justify the upcoming rally.

"Why is Mamata Banerjee leading a rally on the RG Kar Hospital incident?" "Fair question," he said.

"Because: CBI, which is now handling the case, must give daily updates on the investigation. The deadline given by the CM to Kolkata Police to complete the investigation was August 17. The same must apply to CBI," the senior Trinamool leader added.

He pointed out that an accused was arrested by Kolkata Police and justice will happen only when CBI arrests all other involved and send the case to a fast-track court.

"CBI taking over the case shouldn't lead to it being quietly buried. The urgent need of the hour is swift justice and the harshest punishment for the culprits. No one who committed this barbaric act must be spared," added the quiz master-turned-politician.

He also called for action against the mob that ransacked the hospital where the doctor was raped and murder. Sharing an update on police action, he said 19 people have been arrested so far.

The incident at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked protests and strikes by doctors across the country. The hospital was vandalised by a mob during a midnight protest two days ago.

Ms Banerjee had earlier vowed to hand over the rape-murder probe to the CBI if the police were not able to solve it by Sunday. The Calcutta High Court, however, was not ready to allow any "further loss of time" and asked the CBI to take over on Tuesday.

Shifting her ultimatum to the CBI, the Chief Minister had said the central agency must now complete the probe by Sunday.