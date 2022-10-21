Kolkata Cops Arrest 4 After Rs 8 Crore Cash Was Found In Car, Box Beds

All the four accused will be produced in a court this afternoon. (file)

The three bothers from whose home crores in cash was recovered in West Bengal on Saturday midnight were today arrested by the Kolkata Police along with an associate, after being on the run briefly. They were picked up by the police from Gujarat and Odisha.

Sailesh Pandey, Arvind Pandey, Rohit Pandey, and one of their associates, were arrested by the Kolkata Police after around Rs 8 crore were recovered from apartments belonging to two brothers in Howrah, a satellite city of state capital Kolkata.

Around Rs 2 crore in cash was recovered from one of their cars parked outside their apartment in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said.

Government officials had entered the flat and found more money in box beds in the apartments. Sailesh Pandey and Arvind Pandey, who are businessmen, had flats in the upscale housing complex in Shibpur area.

The family members of the businessmen were not present at the time of the raid, police said.

According to the Kolkata Police, the search operation was conducted after two banks alerted the Kolkata Police on October 14 about transactions of huge amounts by the two businessmen who had accounts in the banks.

A case was registered at Hare Street Police Station and the Anti-Bank Fraud Section of the detective department of the Kolkata Police started the investigation. A lookout notice was also issued by the Kolkata Police against the brothers, whose whereabouts were then unknown. Two bank accounts linked to them with large amounts of money are also being examined.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya had slammed the state government, claiming that a small section of people has "amassed huge wealth, ill-gotten money with the support of the TMC".

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen responded by saying that such seizures were an indicator that the state police were on the trail of illegally stashed money.