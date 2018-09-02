Bodies Of 14 Newborns Found At An Empty Plot In Kolkata, Say Police

The bodies of 14 infants were found in a South Kolkata area, police said. (Representational)

Highlights Bodies found during cleaning drive in Kolkata's Haridebpur area: Police Some bodies were completely decomposed, others were not: Police Kolkata mayor and police commissioner visited the spot

Bodies of 14 newborns were found wrapped in plastic bags in an empty plot of land in south Kolkata during a cleaning programme on Sunday, the police said.

The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning it, a senior officer of Kolkata Police told news agency PTI.

The bodies were found during a cleaning drive at an empty plot in Kolkata's Haridebpur area.

Some of the bodies appeared to be in a half-decomposed state, while a few were completely decomposed, the officer said.

"We have no clue where from they (the bodies) have come. Going by circumstantial evidences, it seems that they were dumped there as the land was lying abandoned," the officer said.

City Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar have reached the spot on receiving the information.

(With inputs from PTI)