Assam Sisters Found Hanging From Tree, Family Alleges Rape: Cops

The cousins were found hanging in a forest in their village where they lived

Two cousin sisters were found hanging from a tree in a remote village in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said.

The victims were both minors, police said, and added that their families have alleged that the girls were raped and killed. Police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain whether it was a suicide or rape and murder, like the family has alleged.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been started.

"We are looking at all possible angles, but the post-mortem report will give us something conclusive. We are waiting for it. Meanwhile our investigation would continue," SS Panesar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar said.

The cousins were found hanging in a forest in their village where they lived.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be visiting the village today to take stock of the situation, officials said.