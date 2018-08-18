Kofi Annan Was A Conscience Keeper Of International Peace: PM Modi

Kofi Annan a great African diplomat and humanitarian, says Prime Minister Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed profound sorrow at the death of former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, describing him as not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security.

"Kofi Annan's significant contribution to the MDGs (Millenium Development Goals) will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Kofi Annan, who served two terms as UN secretary General from January 1, 1997, to December 31, 2006, died at the age of 80. His foundation announced his death in Switzerland today in a tweet, saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.

